Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern

Ohio State didn’t play especially well in its 21–7 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

A lot of the Buckeyes’ struggles can be blamed on the weather at Northwestern on Saturday, which included heavy winds and rainfall for most of the game. This made throwing the ball difficult, and Ohio State scored all three of its touchdowns on the ground.

But the president of Ohio State’s archrival, Michigan’s Santa Ono, couldn’t resist trolling the Buckeyes in regard to their offensive struggles on Saturday.

Ono didn’t think the weather should be to blame for Ohio State’s performance, though, because that kind of bad weather can happen in Ohio, too.

“From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy and cold in that state in late November,” Ono tweeted on Sunday morning.

It’ll be interesting to see what the weather is like on Nov. 26, when the Wolverines travel to Columbus to play the Buckeyes in their annual rivalry game.

