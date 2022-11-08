Mike McDaniel Says He Told Justin Fields to ‘Stop Scrambling’

During Sunday’s Dolphins 35–32 win over the Bears, Miami coach Mike McDaniel appeared to tell Chicago quarterback Justin Fields something on the sidelines when Fields rushed into Miami’s territory.

The video of the instance went viral as fans wondered what McDaniel could have said to Fields.

The Dolphins coach admitted that what he told the second-year quarterback was a joke based on how well Fields was performing during the game. Fields can be seen laughing on the sidelines after McDaniel talked to him.

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling,” McDaniel said. “It was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all.”

Even though the Bears ended up losing, Fields had a career game. He rushed 178 yards on 15 attempts with one touchdown, which broke the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game. Clearly, the quarterback didn’t listen to what McDaniel had to tell him.

Fields also completed 17 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

