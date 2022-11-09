Novak Djokovic’s Wife Defends Tennis Star After Viral Secret Drink Video

Novak Djokovic’s ongoing mixed-drink controversy continues to be one of the biggest stories in tennis.

During his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Saturday’s Paris Masters semifinals, a video was taken of the Serbian’s physiotherapist, Ulises Badio, mixing the player a drink in the stands. The weird part of this instance, though, was that another member of Djokovic’s team hid the camera’s view of what was going on, which left fans suspicious about what could be in the drink.

Djokovic and his team have yet to disclose what drink the 21-time Grand Slam champion was given, or even comment on the situation in general. But, Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, responded to some of the critics on Twitter on Tuesday to defend her husband against any accusations.

“He will talk when he is ready to talk,” Jelena responded to one fan.

“This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready because OTHERS are unpatient is absurd. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?”

Jelena also commented on the word “dodgy” being used in regards to Djokovic’s drink situation.

“I don’t see anything dodgy,” Jelena tweeted. “In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point camera at you whenever they want. Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays.”

It is not illegal for tennis players to be handed drinks from the stands, but the only odd part of this situation is the team member hiding the camera’s view of what was going on.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: