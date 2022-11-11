Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammates to Celebrate ‘TNF’ Win

Despite not registering a single snap all game, Baker Mayfield made sure to leave it all out on the field in Week 10 as the Panthers closed in on a win over the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

The Panthers took a commanding 25–15 lead after a 37-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal put them up by 10 points with 10 seconds remaining in the game. As Pineiro and the special teams unit came off the field, the always-fiery quarterback decided to bring new meaning to the team’s mantra “Keep Pounding” by delivering a celebratory headbutt to nearly every one of his teammates. Only, Mayfield did this while not wearing a helmet of his own, more than likely to the chagrin of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the Panthers staff and medical experts everywhere.

While the players thankfully did not collide with enough force to cause any obvious damage, play-by-play man Al Michaels decided to get in on the fun with a tongue-in-cheek comment regarding Mayfield’s antics.

“That’s a good way to wind up in concussion protocol even though you don’t get into the game,” Michaels joked before letting out an, “Oh, boy,” while looking at a replay of the last headbutt in slow motion.

Here’s to hoping Mayfield, or any of his teammates for that matter, won’t feel the effects of that hit in the morning.

More Extra Mustard:

• Ridiculous Statistic Shows How Offensively Inept Steelers Are

• Have Viewers Gotten Tired of the ManningCast?

• McDaniel Says He Told Justin Fields to ‘Stop Scrambling’