Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium He’s Played In

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles.

Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under Nick Saban, and continued to be the case when he transferred and became the starter at Oklahoma under former coach Lincoln Riley.

Hurts has played high-profile games all across the country at both the professional and collegiate levels, so he had a lot of stadiums to choose from when he was recently asked about the loudest stadium he’s ever played in.

“People are kinda like ‘what?’ when I say this. The loudest stadium I’ve ever been in was when we played at Arkansas,” Hurts said on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“We played them my freshman year. Maybe I had a sinus infection or something but my ears were ringing so hard from the noise,” Hurts continued.

Hurts went on to mention that clapping to get the center to snap the ball wasn’t doing anything because the center couldn’t hear him.

Most would have expected Hurts to say LSU’s Death Valley or another high-profile SEC program, but the quarterback went with Arkansas in a pretty shocking revelation for the loudest stadium environment that he’s been involved with as a player.

