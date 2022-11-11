Ahead of Tampa Bay’s matchup against Seattle in Germany as part of the NFL’s International Series this Sunday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady met with the German media contingent on Friday to discuss the game.

During the press conference, Brady was gifted Lederhosen with his TB12 logo, a football logo and the Bucs logo present on the garb. With a chuckle of appreciation for the gift, Brady had an idea for how the Lederhosen should be used.

“You guys like that? How would I look going out to the game in that?” Brady said as he held up the Lederhosen for the media to see.

“This is pretty good. Thank you. Kyle Trask is going to wear that out there,” Brady quipped.

Trask, of course, is Tampa Bay’s second-year backup quarterback to Brady.

The Bucs, who sit at 4–5 on the season, need a victory on Sunday to solidify their position in first place of the NFC South. Seattle, meanwhile, has been rolling behind quarterback Geno Smith and a new-look defense that will look to move to 7–3 on the season when they meet in Germany on Sunday.

