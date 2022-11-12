Watch: ‘Mattress Mack’ Gives All-Time Flex With World Series Winnings

For most people, the phrase, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” is a decree that is never meant to be broken under any circumstances.

But in the case of Astros super fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, there’s somewhere around 75 million reasons to break that rule for at least one occasion.

The beloved Houston-area furniture mogul captivated the country last week after cashing in on a series of bets he placed earlier this year on Houston to win the World Series. The 71-year-old McIngvale’s total payout came out to approximately $75 million, the largest in sports betting history, following the Astros’ Game 6 win over the Phillies on Nov. 5.

On Friday, video surfaced of McIngvale in Las Vegas pulling a wheelbarrow containing a portion of his winnings over to a private plane in the wee hours of the morning. According to the caption, the load amounted to $10 million in cold, hard cash.

Based on the clips, there are probably few people on Earth who would look as cool as McIngvale while casually wheeling around an armored truck’s worth of money. Given the number of stacks he has to take home, though, “Mattress Mack” might want to consider coming back with a U-Haul truck to help speed up the process.

