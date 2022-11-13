Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is never one to give an interview without a viral sound bite.

Usually this is the case during a postgame or midweek press conference, but on Saturday night, Leach was up to his usual antics on the way into the locker room at halftime.

As he walked off the field, Leach was asked by ESPN’s Molly McGrath for his reaction about some of the calls made by the officials in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 45–19 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

“What’s your reaction?” Leach asked McGrath. “You’re watching the same game I am. I think you oughta comment on it positively or negatively, whatever is running through your mind.”

Leaving a response to a direct question totally open-ended is certainly one way to avoid getting fined by the SEC.

Good on Leach for (sort of) avoiding the controversy, but unfortunately the officials had little to do with the Bulldogs’ blowout loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

