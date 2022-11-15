During the Monday Night Football broadcast between the Eagles and Commanders, Troy Aikman openly disagreed with ESPN’s rules analyst when debating a call on the field during the fourth quarter.

The play in question came when Washington wide receiver Jahan Dotson was called for pass interference. During the play, he and teammate Curtis Samuel crossed paths while running their routes and Dotson ran into Samuel’s defender. As a result, Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott was held up and Samuel had a wide open reception.

However, Dotson was flagged for the sequence, leading to Aikman saying he disagreed with the call.

“I think Johan Dotson, here, is just running his route,” Aikman said. “I don’t think he’s trying to pick anybody off. I think he’s trying to run. And he’s entitled to run his route. Clearly there’s contact.”

Rules analyst John Parry followed up by saying, “And that’s obstructing.”

“But he’s gotta avoid the guy rather than create the contact by the defender,” he said.

Aikman quickly responded with, “I disagree. I don’t think he created it, I think he’s running a route.”

The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season with a 32–21 win.

More Extra Mustard:

Commander Country: Beautiful Noise’: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Silences Eagles in Upset

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.