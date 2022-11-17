He’s not quite Justin Fields or Lamar Jackson, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is among the fastest quarterbacks in the league. He’s fourth in the NFL in rushing among quarterbacks (387 yards), trailing only Fields (749), Jackson (635) and Josh Allen (476).

With production like that, Jones has earned himself a new nickname.

Microphones caught a conversation between Jones and Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who dubbed Jones with a fitting moniker for a strong running quarterback: “Vanilla Vick.”

Jones has three games with over 60 yards rushing this season, with three rushing scores. For his career, he’s run for 1,387 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging nearly six yards per carry. Jones is also enjoying his best year throwing the ball, currently sitting on career bests in completion rate (65.8%), yards per attempt (6.7), interception rate (0.8%) and passer rating (92.7).

Are those prime Michael Vick type numbers? Not exactly. But at 7–2, here’s betting that Giants fans won’t mind the new moniker too much.

