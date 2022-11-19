The Bills Mafia has earned a reputation around the NFL for not only being one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, but also a group of people that is willing and able to lend a hand when needed.

So it turned out, the Bills players actually needed some help from their loyal fans on Saturday.

After a massive snowstorm slammed Western New York over the last few days, many members of the Bills found themselves stuck in their homes and driveways with a flight out to Detroit scheduled for later in the afternoon. As a result, many fans who lived in the same neighborhoods as players dusted off their snow blowers and shovels and came to the aid of players looking to make their way to the facility and eventually, the airport.

The Bills shared a video of some of the players that got some help Saturday from “the City of Good Neighbors.”

Whatever the Bills Mafia did to chip in on Saturday clearly worked. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported just before 2 p.m. ET that all players and coaches had made it to the team’s facility and were on track to leave from Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 4 p.m.

With the seemingly difficult part of the travel out of the way, the Bills will have a quick turnaround to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Kickoff from Detroit is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

