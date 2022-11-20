Cardinals’ JJ Watt Has Hilarious Response to Mark Grace’s Praise

JJ Watt has been one of the faces of NFL since he entered the league in 2011, thanks to his work ethic, elite-level production and off-field contributions.

Now in his second season with the Cardinals, Watt continues to add to his fan base. While speaking with Bally Sports Arizona, former MLB All-Star Mark Grace explained his admiration for the defensive lineman.

“I am madly in love with JJ Watt,” Grace said. “He just comes across as such a leader, and its not fake. There’s a lot of fake leaders in all sports, and in all walks of life, but this guy’s not phony at all. He’s the real deal.”

Watt saw this praise from Grace and, although he appreciated it, joked about the whole “madly in love” part.

“I do believe you may now have to fend off my wife in a duel,” Watt tweeted. “I don’t make the rules, that’s just how it goes.”

Despite playing in just 16 games with the Cardinals over the past two years, Watt clearly has become a fan favorite and taken to the community. He famously raised more than $30 million in relief funds after Hurricane Harvey in Houston and recently paid for the funeral of a Texans fan’s grandfather.

More Extra Mustard Articles:

All Cardinals: Seven Notable Stats From Cardinals 27-17 Win Over Rams

For More Arizona Cardinals coverage, visit All Cardinals.