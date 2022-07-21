Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

J.J. Watt Offers to Help Fan Pay for Funeral So She Can Keep His Shoes, Jersey

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt issued quite the gesture Wednesday night as he offered to cover expenses for the funeral of a Texans fan’s grandfather. 

Watt, who played in Houston from 2011 to ’20, was tagged in a tweet Wednesday as a fan offered to sell a pair of Watt’s Reebok shoes in an attempt to pay for her grandfather’s funeral. But it looks as though she won’t be selling the Watt shoes, after all. 

This is far from Watt’s first foray into charitable endeavors. He helped raise over $37 million for Houston residents after Hurricane Harvey in 2019, and he currently serves as the president of the Justin J. Watt Foundation, a charity that provides kids with after-school opportunities.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watt is a five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He sports 102 sacks in 135 games, though he logged just one sack in 2021, his first year with Arizona.  

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals. 

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

YOU MAY LIKE

Jizzle James
Play
College Basketball

James Jr. Charts His Own Path Outside of Legendary Father

The son of Edgerrin James Sr., the Nike EYBL MVP in Kansas City wants a certain blue blood offer.

By Jason Jordan24 minutes ago
Cooper Flagg
Play
College Basketball

Flagg Pushing Past the Top Spot at Nike Peach Jam

The top rising sophomore is fresh off an all-around dominant performance to help USA U17 win the gold medal.

By Jason Jordan29 minutes ago
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi walks around the field prior to the Peach Bowl.
Play
College Football

Pat Narduzzi Makes Bold Claim About Michigan State, Big Ten

The Panthers lost to the Spartans in the Peach Bowl last year.

By Daniel Chavkin34 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills James Cook
Play
Fantasy

Running Back ADP Report

Evaluating running back average draft positions to assess value, upside and risk.

By Shawn Childs39 minutes ago
Usman Nurmagomedov
Play
MMA

Usman Nurmagomedov Extends Family Legacy in Bellator 283 Bout

Khabib in his corner, the No. 3-ranked lightweight welcomes his next challenge at Bellator 283.

By Justin Barrasso42 minutes ago
dCOVmlb.LO2
Play
MLB

The Top Baseball Stories to Follow Over the Next Few Months

You ready for a frantic finish to the MLB season? It’s going to be epic!

By Tom Verducci46 minutes ago
An unidentified player practicing for Santos FC
Soccer

Brazilian Club Santos Investigated for Alleged Illegal Child Work

An Associated Press source alleges that 75 children under the age of 13 worked for the club without contracts, rights or pay.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
United States center Brittney Griner (15) reacts against Japan in the women's basketball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Play
WNBA

Curry Leads Powerful Message About Brittney Griner at the ESPYs

The NBA star was joined by Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith on stage to discuss the WNBA star’s detainment in Russia.

By Madison Williams10 hours ago