Za’Darius Smith Revisits Prediction That Vikings Would Beat Cowboys

Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith may want to consider choosing his words a little more carefully going forward after boldly predicting a win prior to Sunday’s home loss to the Cowboys.

The NFL’s official Twitter account shared a short clip prior to kickoff of Smith getting pumped up before the game, and responding to a simple question asking how he was feeling. Needless to say, the eight-year veteran didn’t lack any confidence in his response with the Vikings looking to build on their 8–1 start.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m feeling 9–1 today, I’m feeling 9–1,” Smith shouted into the camera.

As fate would have it, Smith’s bold prediction, as inspiring as it may have sounded in the moment, ended up backfiring in glorious fashion when it was all said and done. After the teams traded field goals to start the game, the Cowboys turned on the jets and blew the Vikings out, 40–3, after turning in a standout performance in all three phases.

Not long after the embarrassing defeat, Smith jumped on Twitter to own up to his incredibly wrong hot take, and showed he was a good sport about the situation despite the circumstances.

“We got our A$$ kicked! The Great thing about it we get to play another game in 4 days! 8-2,” Smith tweeted, referencing the Vikings’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Patriots (6–4) at home.

While Smith was likely far from the only one inside U.S. Bank Stadium with that thought in mind, the linebacker’s soundbite didn’t age all that well.

As for Sunday’s game, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that few could’ve predicted the outcome of what was expected to be a heated contest.

The Cowboys offense accumulated a season-high 458 yards effortwhile scoring 40 points. Dak Prescott finished with 276 yards and two touchdowns while running backs Tony Pollard (189 scrimmage yards, two TDs) and the returning Ezekiel Elliott (42 rush yards, two TDs) did damage on the ground.

