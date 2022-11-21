Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cryptic Tweet Fans Free Agency Flames

As the recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. continues, speculation abounds at where the Pro Bowl wide receiver will ultimately end up. On Sunday, Beckham only turned up the heat on his plans with a vague tweet that could be applicable to a number of his potential new homes.

Behold, the tweet in question:

Those four cryptic words (followed by the classic eyes emoji) got plenty around the NFL to take notice. But who could Beckham be referring to?

The obvious answer is the Cowboys, as Dallas throttled the Vikings on Sunday, 40–3. Beckham is set to visit the Cowboys—along with the Giants—after Thanksgiving, with the ultimate goal of signing with a team by the end of November.

Earlier this month, Beckham, 30, named four teams that he could sign with, a list that included the Bills, Packers, Cowboys and Giants. Beckham has been rehabbing a torn ACL he sustained in Super Bowl LVI in February.

It’s possible Beckham was referring to a team besides the Cowboys, but his tweet definitely caught the attention of Dallas players. Could they ultimately become teammates soon? Time will tell.

