Melvin Gordon Shares O.J. Simpson-Inspired Goodbye to Broncos Fans

Melvin Gordon is no longer a member of the Broncos and it seems like there’s no love lost between him and the fans in Denver.

The running back, who was released on Monday, posted his goodbye to Broncos Country on his Instagram story with an O.J. Simpson-inspired farewell.

No, seriously. In the edited photo, Gordon is sitting in front of the steering wheel of the white Ford Bronco as various police cars give chase—the same scene that became infamous on June 17, 1994 with Simpson in the driver’s seat.

“Hahaha boy y’all fans was hell lmfaooo,” Gordon wrote on his story. “Thank y’all too broncos country. Let’s at least laugh on the way out.”

Gordon was waived, the team announced on Monday, following a costly fumble in overtime of Broncos’ 22–16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. The giveaway was his fifth fumble of the season.

Since signing with Denver prior to the 2020 campaign, Gordon has struggled with turnovers, which didn’t exactly endear him to Broncos Country. Though he rushed for over 2,200 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns in 41 games, the two-time Pro Bowler fumbled 12 times in that same span.

Now on his way out of Denver, and clearly somewhat excited to be leaving, Gordon will be subject to waivers. He will become a free agent if no team puts in a claim for him on Tuesday.

