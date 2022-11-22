Nick Sirianni After Eagles Win at Colts: ‘That S— Was for Frank Reich’

Nick Sirianni’s return to Indianapolis in Week 11 ended in triumph on Sunday after the Eagles edged the Colts in a hard-fought 17–16 victory.

The comeback win gave the Eagles (9–1) plenty to celebrate about less than a week removed from their first loss of the season. But for Sirianni, who worked as the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to ’20, Week 11 was also about exacting a measure of revenge against his old team for the firing of his friend and mentor Frank Reich on Nov. 7.

As the final seconds ticked down on the game clock, an emotional Sirianni darted behind the Eagles bench area to deliver a strong message to the fans before walking off the field.



“That s— is for Frank Reich,” Sirianni exclaimed in a video shared by Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV.

Sirianni’s NSFW response added a resounding punctuation mark to Week 11 for Philadelphia as the club looks to stay the course after falling to Washington in Week 10. However, the second-year coach didn’t leave Lucas Oil Stadium without sharing a few more thoughts about Reich, Indy’s coach from ’18 to ’22, at his post-game session.

Needless to say, Sirianni was not shy about discussing his fiery reaction.

“You don’t want to know what I think, if he should be here or not, but you guys can probably imagine what I really think, and I love him. So, I got a little emotional about that,” Sirianni said. “… It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened with this organization the last couple weeks, and get the win. A win! We’re leaving Indianapolis. With. A. Win.”

