All eyes were on Ben Simmons entering Tuesday’s Nets-76ers game as the sports world wondered how Philadelphia fans would respond to the former All-Star in his first road game against his old team.

And, as expected, the City of Brotherly Love greeted Simmons with a reception that wouldn’t be confused for a hero’s welcome.

From the moment he stepped onto the floor at the Wells Fargo Center, Simmons, who was traded to Brooklyn in a package for James Harden in February, was on the receiving end of boos from nearly every corner of the arena. The strong response began when the 26-year-old point guard led the Nets out of the visitors tunnel for warm-ups.

The energy surrounding the reaction reflected what was a tumultuous end to Simmons’s tenure in Philadelphia, where he spent his first four seasons.

The hostility only appeared to amplify during pre-game introductions as the public address announcer could hardly be heard introducing Simmons.

Tuesday night’s game added another compelling chapter to what has been an interesting 2022-23 season for Simmons as he gets re-acclimated after missing all of last season with mental and physical health issues.

As the season wanes on, Simmons figures to play a big role for Brooklyn, and could be in for a signature outing playing on a court he’s all too familiar with.

Simmons’s pre-game experience wasn’t all bad, as some fans were eager to see him prior to the game. The former No. 1 draft pick graciously obliged those supporters by greeting fans, taking a few pictures and signing a couple autographs, a pleasant sign of normalcy amid an otherwise tough reception.

In the end, though, 76ers fans got the last laugh, with Philadelphia winning, 115–106. Simmons finished the game with 11 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

