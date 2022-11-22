Ben Simmons Jokes About Joel Embiid Relationship Ahead of Nets-76ers

Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia for the first time since he was traded from the 76ers to the Nets back in February on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, the guard was asked about if he’s ready to be back in Philadelphia, and if he’s excited to see his former teammate Joel Embiid. The 76er will not be playing on Tuesday night, though, as he was deemed out for at least two games with a left mid-foot sprain.

“I got a lot of love for Joel,” Simmons said. “Obviously it didn’t work out, but that’s life, not everything works out in your favor. I wish him the best, obviously not a championship against us, but the best.”

Simmons admitted he doesn’t talk often with many of his former teammates, but he jokingly talked about seeing Embiid on Tuesday night, who is expected to at least be in the building during the game.

“I’m sure I’ll see Joel,” Simmons joked. “Yeah, we’re going to do our secret handshake.”

Regardless of what happens on the court Tuesday night, it sounds like Simmons wishes Embiid the best.

