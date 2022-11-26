LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction to Ohio State’s Blowout Loss to Michigan

No. 3 Michigan (12–0) sent a rousing statement to its most bitter rival on Saturday after demolishing No. 2 Ohio State in a 45–23 romp on the road.

The blowout win was so dominant, in fact, that it prompted one of the Buckeyes’ most famous fans to weigh in with a blunt assessment of their performance.

Shortly after the final whistle, LeBron James took to Twitter to tell the world exactly what the Akron, Ohio native thought of the game in a tweet that read: “Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!”

To make matters worse for OSU, the blowout loss came on the same day the team wore custom cleats sent to them earlier this week by none other than James himself. The Lakers superstar quote tweeted OSU’s post showing off the cleats on Nov. 22, and made sure to omit each “M” in the tweet as an homage to his favorite college team’s hatred for their longtime rival.

While James and the rest of the Ohio State faithful would’ve obviously preferred a different outcome, Saturday ended up being a brutal day for coach Ryan Day and Co. as the program took its first loss of the year in possibly the biggest game of the season.

Ohio State’s defense struggled mightily in the loss, giving up 530 total yards on top of a season-worst 45 points. Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, who replaced star Blake Corum after an early exit, added to the monster outing with a 216-yard, two-touchdown effort. Edwards’s second TD came on a blazing 85-yard run in garbage time with the game all but decided.

As for the Buckeyes, quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 31 of 48 passes for 349 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. also added a score a piece while posting 125 and 120 receiving yards, respectively.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now.