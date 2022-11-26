Urban Meyer may no longer be the coach at Ohio State, but the scarlet and gray still runs in his veins.

Ahead of the 118th edition of The Game, Meyer and the rest of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff crew were on hand in Columbus to preview the matchup between the two undefeated Big Ten programs. But when the analysts got introduced, the former Buckeyes coach had an interesting edit to his name.

On the wide camera shot that introduced the Big Noon Kickoff team, the graphic that displayed Meyer’s name featured a red “X” through the “M” in Meyer’s name. Take a look:

In addition to referring to Michigan as “that team up north,” the crossing out of every “M” in sight has become a staple for members of the Buckeyes faithful. Meyer hasn’t coached at Ohio State since 2018, but that won’t prevent him from showing his rooting interest on Saturday.

There’s plenty at stake in The Game this weekend with both Big Ten East programs still undefeated. The winner will notch a place in the conference championship game in addition to a likely spot in the College Football Playoff. On top of that—and perhaps just as important—are bragging rights for the winning team’s fanbase for the next 12 months.

Michigan–Ohio State is currently airing on Fox.

