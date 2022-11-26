Michigan Players Plant Team's Flag at Midfield of Ohio Stadium

After dismantling Ohio State in front of their fans on Saturday, Michigan players made sure to send one more emphatic message to their longtime rival before departing Ohio Stadium.

The No. 3 Wolverines more than an earned a right to celebrate after dominating the day en route to a 45–23 victory over No. 2 Buckeyes. As if the brutal loss wasn’t already bad enough for Ohio State, the postgame celebration saw Michigan gather at midfield to plant its flag.

The team also made time for a photo-op at the 50-yard line to bask in the glorious moment even further, a scene that will likely haunt disappointed OSU fans until next season.

In addition to defeating Ohio State for a second straight year, Michigan’s 22-point victory marked the program’s first win in Columbus since 2000.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who celebrated on Saturday with a brutal troll of his own, left his mark on the rivalry with one of his best games of the year. The sophomore QB completed 12-of-24 pass attempts for 263 yards and three touchdowns, adding to the team’s 530 total yards on the day.

Fellow sophomore Donovan Edwards, who replaced star running back Blake Corum after an early exit, also turned in a memorable effort with a 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Edwards’s touchdowns came on blazing 75- and 85-yard runs in the fourth quarter to extend Michigan’s game-long lead.

With the win, Michigan (12–0) clinched a Big Ten Championship game berth and moved one step closer to securing a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

