Watch: College Football Mascot Scuffle Breaks Out on Sideline

Arizona nor Arizona State are in the running for this year’s Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, when these two teams clash in the Territorial Cup rivalry annually, throw out the records and prepare for two teams battling for bragging rights in the Grand Canyon State. Things were no different on Friday between the two teams.

After trailing 14-10 at halftime, the Wildcats capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run by Jonah Coleman, giving Arizona the 17-10 advantage. But then, the Sun Devils responded with a score of their own, marching down the field on an 11-play, 72-yard drive that ended with quarterback Trenton Bourguet connecting with Giovani Sanders on a nine-yard touchdown pass.

However, shortly before the Sun Devils took the 21–17 advantage, the attention turned from the battle on the gridiron to the back of the end zone in a clash between the mascots. “Sparky the Sun Devil” and Wilbur T. Wildcat exchanged several blows and punches before members from both cheerleading squads broke up the brief scuffle between the two.

Take a look.

For two teams that that have nothing to lose yet no shot at a conference title this season, the exchange between the mascots was one hilarious moment. While it appears that Sparky might have gotten the best of Wilbur, the Wildcats won the contest that mattered the most, defeating the Sun Devils, 38–35, at Arizona Stadium.

However, with just a tad over a minute left to play, a scuffle broke out on the field that resulted in five players being ejected.

With the Wildcats’ win, Arizona snapped a five-game losing streak to Arizona State dating back to 2017.

