Mississippi State’s QB Gave Lane Kiffin’s Son a Gift After Egg Bowl

Following Mississippi State’s 24–22 upset victory over No. 20 Ole Miss in Thursday night’s Egg Bowl, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers gave Lane Kiffin’s son his towel in an olive branch moment for a tense rivalry.

Kiffin’s son sent Rogers a direct message on social media asking for the towel, and Rogers made good on his promise to Kiffin’s son, finding him after the game and delivering the gift.

Rogers finished 27-of-39 for 239 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in the win that moved Mississippi State to 8–4 on the season and dropped Ole Miss to 8–4 and potentially out of the Top 25.

Much was made this week of whether or not this would be Kiffin’s final appearance in the Egg Bowl as the Ole Miss coach after overtures about him potentially becoming Auburn’s new coach circulated.

However, Kiffin told the team ahead of the Egg Bowl and reporters afterward that he would be staying at Ole Miss barring an unforeseen change, ending the speculation that Kiffin would be heading to an SEC West rival.

