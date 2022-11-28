A photo of Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts went viral after the Eagles’ 40–33 win over the Packers on Sunday night.

The photo shows the back of the jerseys of the two quarterbacks, posted by ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“A picture worth a thousand words,” Griffin wrote in his caption.

With the combination of the two quarterbacks’ last names, the message is plainly clear: “Love Hurts.”

Although there have been various coincidental instances like this in sports history, in which two players’ jerseys line up to spell out a phrase, this one is pretty iconic.

The chances of getting this photo at the beginning of the game were low, as Aaron Rodgers started for the Packers and played through the third quarter.

However, Rodgers left the game with an oblique injury, per the Packers. The quarterback clarified to reporters after the game that he suffered a rib injury in the first half and aggravated it during the second half.

Love then came in as Green Bay’s quarterback in the fourth quarter, finishing with six completions in nine attempts for 113 yards and one touchdown.

