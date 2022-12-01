Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Replies to Patrick Peterson’s Criticism

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's tumultuous time with the Cardinals continued this week, as he received some heavy heat from former teammate Patrick Peterson.

The Vikings corner boldly claimed “Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” on his podcast “All Things Covered.”

Murray took matters into his own hands Wednesday and took to Twitter to respond to Peterson’s claims. The quarterback wasn’t happy with what his former teammate said.

“This isn’t true … you on some weird s--- you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…” Murray tweeted.

Peterson’s comment came after his co-host Bryant McFadden said it seemed that Murray "doesn’t care” about Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury regarding the rumored drama between the coach and quarterback.

Peterson and Murray played together during the 2019 and ‘20 seasons, Murray’s first two years in the NFL. It’s clear that the former All-Pro corner has some strong feelings about his former quaterback.

