Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Bluntly Rips Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson did not hold back his thoughts about former Cardinals teammate Kyler Murray during his podcast on Wednesday.

Peterson co-hosts the podcast All Things Covered with former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden. The two were discussing the Cardinals’ rough season and the rumored drama between coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray.

McFadden said it sounds as if the quarterback “doesn’t care” about his head coach, considering the way Murray has been speaking about the team lately. Peterson quickly agreed with his co-host’s comment.

“Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of fact.”

Peterson only played with Murray for two seasons (2019, ’20), but it sounds like he gathered a strong impression about the quarterback in that short amount of time.

The Cardinals, 4–8 this season, are a long shot to make the playoffs.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has three interceptions in 11 games with the Vikings this season. He signed with Minnesota ahead of the 2021 season after spending 10 seasons in Arizona.