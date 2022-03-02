Skip to main content
Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed
Player(s)
Kyler Murray

Kliff Kingsbury Says He, Kyler Murray Are ‘in a Good Place’

At the NFL combine Tuesday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed his relationship with Kyler Murray as contract talks appear to have gotten contentious. It was just a day after the quarterback and his agent released a statement that urged the organization to make reaching an agreement on a contract an extension a priority. 

“All of our long-term goals here is to have Kyler be our quarterback,” Kingsbury said Tuesday, per The Athletic. “He understands my view of him and how I feel about him. I’m gonna refer back to the business side of things and that’s not something that I deal with. But it's all part of the business right now and things that we’ll continue to work through.”

Kingsbury added that he talks football with Murray regularly and the two are “in a good place.” He also said that the two haven’t spoken since his statement was released. Earlier this month, Murray scrubbed any mention or sighting of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram accounts—leading to speculation on contention in the first place.

This offseason was the first time that Murray has been eligible for a long-term extension and doesn't appear thrilled with his team’s approach so far. Arizona finished 11–6 in 2021 while Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Kyler Murray

