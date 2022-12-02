Drew Brees Jokes About Lightning Marketing Stunt on Instagram

The Drew Brees lightning video is officially part of a campaign. The former quarterback went on Instagram to confirm he is ok and was participating in part of a PointsBet Sportsbook marketing campaign.

“The lightning must’ve thought I was wearing a Falcons jersey, that’s why it tried to get me 😂 I’m fine,” Brees joked on social media. “Who Dat!”

The video was part of a PointsBet promo free bets all weekend on the sportsbook, as the company recently introduced its new “Lightning Bets” feature. The marketing campaign featured a second part, with Brees in an ambulance proclaiming that he was “buzzing.”

Brees is a brand ambassador for the sportsbook and has been at the center of multiple commercials for PointsBet. This particular campaign, however, doesn’t seem to have hit the right chord, as many people on social media are upset by the nature of the promo.

In the end, the important thing is that Brees is ok and was not struck by lightning even though he and PointsBet seemed to want people to believe that he was for a brief period of time.