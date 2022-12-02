Lane Kiffin Tells New FAU Coach Tom Herman He Has House, Boat for Him

After an old Florida Atlantic season ticket video featuring former coach Lane Kiffin went viral on Thursday afternoon, the now-Ole Miss coach laughed it off and sent a warm welcome to new Owls coach Tom Herman.

The video, which was tweeted out with a caption sarcastically saying that Herman couldn’t match the “hype” of Kiffin pumping up FAU fans, drew a great reaction from the Ole Miss coach.

“Just wanted to set the bar low for you buddy!!” Kiffin tweeted in the direction of Herman. “You will crush it and I have a house and great boat for you.”

Kiffin, who presumably kept his property in Boca Raton once he left and took the Ole Miss job, sounds more than happy to lend a hand in getting Herman comfortable in his old stomping grounds.

Time will tell if Herman takes up Kiffin on his offer.