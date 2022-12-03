On Travis Kelce’s podcast, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted to getting some help during the draft process, as then-Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gave Mahomes a heads up on what the team would ask him in their meeting before the draft.

In hindsight, the admission is not a huge deal as Mahomes has more than proved he was worth the commitment that the Chiefs made when they traded up to No. 10 to draft him.

On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked about this revelation and how it impacted the decision. In typical Andy Reid fashion, he joked about the entire situation and didn’t seem to mind at all..

“Geez, I didn’t know that,” Reid said after a laugh. “Man, would have never taken him.”

At the time, the Texas Tech prospect was highly coveted, so much so that the Chiefs had to trade up almost 20 spots to secure him. Mahomes mentioned that had Kansas City not taken him at No. 10, he doesn’t think it would’ve been long before someone else made him their pick, something he told the team at the time.

In the end, Mahomes and the Chiefs have proven to be a perfect match, as the two sides have one Super Bowl championship and continue to make history.