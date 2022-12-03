Caleb Williams Sets Tone for Pac-12 Title Game With NSFW Nail Art

USC star Caleb Williams has gained plenty of attention for his standout play throughout the season. On Friday, ahead of arguably the biggest game of his collegiate career, the Heisman favorite showed he was ready for the big stage by delivering a clear pre-game message to his opponent.

Williams arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday for warmups prior to leading No. 4 USC (11–1) into battle against No. 12 Utah (9–3) for the Pac-12 championship. The anticipated matchup and its College Football Playoff implications have certainly added enough fuel to the proceedings, but that didn’t stop the sophomore quarterback from adding a little more by sporting nail art that read “F— Utah.”

Aside from acting as a final parting shot to a Pac-12 foe, the NSFW message served as a not-so-subtle reminder to the world that Williams likely has revenge on his mind after falling to the Utes, 43–42, earlier this season.

Friday marked the second time Williams has worn nail paint in recent weeks after writing “F— ND” on his fingernails ahead of last week’s 38-27 victory over Notre Dame to end the regular season.

Needless to say, Williams appears to have no problem with embracing the spotlight, and it doesn’t get any bigger than Friday’s contest against the Utes.

USC and Utah kicks off at 8 ET on Fox.