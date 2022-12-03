After watching No. 3 TCU (12–1) fall to No. 10 Kansas State (10-3) in overtime on Saturday, NFL star J.J. Watt voiced his thoughts on a crucial play call that could’ve preserved the Horned Frogs’ undefeated season and propelled them to a Big 12 title.

The Cardinals pass-rusher and former Texans star took umbrage with a curious coaching decision on fourth down as TCU looked to put Kansas State away in OT with the game tied at 28.

Junior running back Kendre Miller positioned the Horned Frogs on the six-yard line with carries of 15 and four yards before senior quarterback Max Duggan rushed for another five to get down to the goal line.

Following a TCU timeout, Duggan and the offense re-took the field to take another crack at the end zone for what seemed to be an inevitable game-winning touchdown. Instead, TCU elected to have Duggan, TCU’s leading rusher in the contest with 115 yards, hand the ball off to Miller on consecutive plays, resulting in ferocious back-to-back run stuffs by the Wildcats’ defensive line.

Kansas State would go on to pull off the upset victory after setting up a 31-yard Ty Kentner field goal on the ensuing drive with five straight rushing attempts.

Shortly after the game, Watt hopped on Twitter to comment on the stunning sequence after one of his former Texans teammates, Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader, posed the question: “Why TCU no QB sneak?” Judging by his reply, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was equally as confused about why Duggan’s number wasn’t called with the game on the line.

“QB Sneak is the single most difficult play to stop for 1 yard or less, without a doubt,” Watt began. “Especially when you add pushers from behind into the equation. Will never understand taking the ball 5+ yards away from the line of scrimmage to try and gain 1 yard. At any level.”

Reader eventually followed Watt’s analysis with a co-sign, saying, “Exactly just add the pushers. Why would you settle for such a long handoff!”

Although many college football fans may wholeheartedly agree with the experienced NFL veterans, the outcome of Saturday’s game will, unfortunately for TCU, remain unchanged.

However, TCU still figures to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff picture despite suffering its first loss in its biggest game of the season, which could help ease the pain for disgruntled Horned Frogs fans around the country.