Madness already worked its way into conference championship weekend when No. 12 Utah downed No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night. But Lee Corso is predicting that we haven’t seen the last shakeup in the top four.

Speaking with College Gameday co-host Kirk Herbstreit ahead of Saturday’s slate of championship games, Corso claimed that college football fans should expect another upset in the Power Five. The 87-year-old, while in Arlington for the Big 12 championship, said that he thinks No. 13 Kansas State will beat undefeated ,No. 3 TCU.

Corso’s prediction isn’t as bold as many might think as the Wildcats led the Horned Frogs 28–17 at halftime in their first meeting on Oct. 22. TCU rallied to win 38–28, but Kansas State has shown that the Horned Frogs are beatable.

Naturally, Corso’s proclamation has a logical follow-up question: who does he think will make the College Football Playoff after a TCU loss?

Unsurprisingly, the beloved analyst said that both Michigan (No. 1) and Georgia (No. 2) would make the final field of four. However, he then chose Ohio State and two-loss Alabama to round out the group, despite the fact that both teams are not in action on the field this weekend.

Not only was Corso defensive of putting Alabama in the Playoff field, he seemed downright dismissive of TCU. The notion is rather surprising, considering the Horned Frogs are one win away from going undefeated and even a loss to Kansas State wouldn’t be disastrous.

Nevertheless, Corso seems confident in his choices. Time will tell if he proves to be right after Saturday’s championship games.