Aaron Rodgers Flips Out After Packers Don’t Challenge a Play

By now, most NFL fans know Aaron Rodgers isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his opinion. And, on Sunday against the Bears, the Packers quarterback again took the opportunity to do so following a frustrating call in the third quarter.

Rodgers led the Packers back into Soldier Field after halftime looking to erase a 16–10 deficit starting at their own 25-yard line. After rushing for seven yards to begin the drive, running back AJ Dillon gained another two before getting tackled short of a first down.

In Rodgers’s eyes, the ruling was worthy of a second look by way of Green Bay’s challenge flag, prompting him to turn his attention to the sidelines. Rodgers then threw his arms up and began imploring coach Matt LaFleur to throw the flag, only to have his request denied before the drive continued. The series ended with a punt after a Rodgers incompletion.

The Packers went on to win the contest, 28–19, to improve to 5–8 and keep their hopes of squeaking into the playoffs alive.

On a day when Green Bay also made history by beating Chicago (again) to become the NFL’s all-time winningest team, the shot of Rodgers flipping out on his coaches may garner more attention as the week progresses. For now, though, the veteran QB can enjoy his eighth straight win over a bitter NFC North rival.

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.