Packers Eclipse Bears As NFL’s All-Time Winningest Team

The Packers now officially hold the NFL record for the most wins in league history with 787 after beating their longtime rivals, the Bears, 28–19, on Sunday.

This is the first time in NFL history that the Bears are not the winningest team in league history. It helps that the Bears are one of the original NFL franchises, having joined the league in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys. The Bears now rank second on the list with 786 wins.

In the Packers–Bears rivalry, which began in 1921 when Green Bay joined the NFL, the Packers hold a 104–94–6 record against the Bears.

The Packers improved to 5–8 on the season, while the Bears fell to 3–10 with the loss. They have now lost six games in a row.

Here is the list of the 10 teams with the most wins in NFL history, according to StatMuse.

1. Packers (787)

2. Bears (786)

3. Giants (713)

4. Steelers (656)

5. Commanders (624)

6. Eagles (609)

7. Rams (602)

8. Cardinals (581)

9. 49ers (568)

10. Colts (547)

