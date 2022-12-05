Also in Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo perfectly calls a flop; do not bother Mike Tomlin; Nick Bosa goes for a low-key but amusing celebration and more.

1. ESPN’s Adam Schefter problem has flared up again.

“Problem” may not be the right word to use here because ESPN has clearly indicated it’s fine dealing with any Schefter-related controversies, because he has 10 million Twitter followers and breaks the majority of NFL transactions.

But every few months, Schefter finds himself embroiled in a controversy, and here we are again. On Sunday, the ESPN insider posted a story in which he claimed “sources” have told him Deshaun Watson has “made progress” in a treatment program.

As all of you know, Watson did not play at all in 2021 and was suspended for 11 games this season after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Watson made his return to the field Sunday and was the starting quarterback in Cleveland’s 27–14 against Houston.

After the game, Watson refused to speak about whether he felt remorse for his actions. He claimed legal advisers and his clinical team told him not to answer questions about the issue.

But Schefter was eager to weigh in on where Watson stands with a fluff piece that seems like a press release from either the NFL or the quarterback’s camp.

Before we get to the actual “column,” I tried to see how often Schefter writes for ESPN.com these days because, obviously, he’s a TV/social media personality more than a writer now. However, ESPN.com does not have an archive page for Schefter. A Google search, though, shows that Schefter last wrote for the website a week ago about Matthew Stafford’s status after he suffered a concussion. Before that, Schefter wrote two weeks ago about Cooper Kupp’s season-ending injury. Three weeks ago, Schefter wrote about where Odell Beckham Jr. might sign. He also wrote three weeks ago about Josh Allen’s injured elbow, Saquon Barkley’s contract situation and Minkah Fitzpatrick’s appendectomy.

In other words, injury updates, contract updates and transactions are Schefter’s specialties.

On Sunday, though, Schefter weighed in on Watson’s “progress” in a treatment program that nobody knows anything about with the basis for the story being one quote coming from one source.

“He’s been progressing well and he wants to continue with it, and they feel it’s helping him. It’s just sort of ongoing as needed, and it’ll be ongoing until it’s not needed anymore. And I think it’s given him a lot of help and support. But this could take a while.”

Who is “they”? What is the treatment? Why does Watson need help and support when he’s not the victim? Why is Watson even in a treatment program when he claims total innocence?

Schefter, of course, addressed none of that.

“Bizarre” isn’t a sufficient description of Schefter’s story. But this is not the first time Schefter has oddly carried water for Watson.

The fact that this would happen again after Schefter had to issue an apology back in March for seemingly being on Team Watson is stunning, until you remember what I said at the top.

Schefter has the Jordan Rules at ESPN, especially after signing a new deal with the company in July.

So this latest controversy will come and go, and we’ll be back in here in a few months writing about another weird move by Schefter.

2. The best piece of analysis that I heard Sunday came from CBS’s Tony Romo on this flop.

3. Please don't bother Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during games.

4. As a lover of celebrations, it’s important that NFL players know that a good celebration can be over-the-top or low-key.

For example, this was a great effort by Vikings running back Alex Mattison, who went for over-the-top Sunday.

Niners standout defensive lineman Nick Bosa, though, opted for a low-key but still highly amusing celebration after two of his three sacks on Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday.

5. Not only did Eagles star offensive lineman Jason Kelce show up to Sunday’s game like this ...

... he then met head coach Nick Sirianni’s kids dressed that way.

