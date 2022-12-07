After months of speculation, slugger Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to a nine-year contract with the Yankees worth $360 million, per The Athletics’s Ken Rosenthal.

Judge is coming off a season in New York that saw him break the American League single-season record for home runs (62) and win the AL MVP award. The Giants and Yankees were the frontrunners in securing the highly sought-after free agent, but ultimately, he stayed with the franchise that has seen him blast homers since 2016.

Now that Yankees fans know they can count on seeing the 30-year-old in a pinstripe uniform for the foreseeable future, media and New York faithful took to social media to express their feelings on the signing. Check out some of the best reactions below: