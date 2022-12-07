Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Takes to Instagram After Waiver Claim

It’s been quite the year for Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily.

The quarterback started the year still on the Browns, and after months of not knowing what his future would be, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers in July.

Then, on Monday this week, the Panthers released Mayfield after he played in seven games for them. The Rams picked him up off waivers on Tuesday, and now he already has the chance to play in the Rams’ Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Raiders.

Emily posted a summary of “craziness” the Mayfields have had this year on her Instagram story Tuesday night after the quarterback was claimed by the Rams.

“Feeling grateful tonight,” Emily said. “For the whirlwind, the chaos, the craziness. I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside my bff for this once in a lifetime rollercoaster ride. I’m so thankful for our time in Charlotte. I met some REALLY incredible people & fell in love with an amazing city. You will certainly see more of us CLT!”

It sounds like Emily is excited for the couple’s future in Los Angeles, too.

“As for LA… I’m ready for you!” Emily wrote. “It’s been too long. I’m a PROUD Nebraska girl, but LA certainly holds a chunk of my heart too. It’ll be good to be back!

“And lastly, Bake, I’m one proud wife kid! It’s been the weirdest, most confusing, challenging, soul-searching year of my life. But the important thing is, we’ve done it together & with God at our center. I’m really proud of where we are, and where we’re headed. Thankful for the man you are today, and how you handle adversity with nothing but grace! Can’t wait to cheer you on #17! Go Rams!”

Mayfield was seen on the Rams practice field on Wednesday, but the team hasn’t officially announced whether the quarterback will take the field at all or not on Thursday night.