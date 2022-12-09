Baker Mayfield dazzled in his debut with the Rams as he led his new team back from a two-score deficit to beat the Raiders 17–16, less than 48 hours after making his way for Los Angeles.

Naturally, he had to celebrate in the best way he knew how: helmetless headbutts.

The Amazon Prime broadcast captured Mayfield on the sideline shortly after his game-winning touchdown throw to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The quarterback seemed eager to engage with his new teammates, particularly second-year cornerback Robert Rochell, who was on the receiving end of one of Mayfield’s headbutts.

Other members of the organization nearby appeared completely baffled by the quarterback’s unique, though seemingly painful, celebration. Mayfield on the other hand, looked completely unfazed.

It’s not the first time this season that Mayfield has garnered widespread attention for his headbutting activities. On a Thursday Night Football game last month, the then Panthers quarterback delivered a series of headbutts to his teammates after a 25–15 victory.

Mayfield didn’t play in that November game, which play-by-play man Al Michaels pointed out upon seeing the headbutting clip.

“That’s a good way to wind up in concussion protocol even though you don’t get into the game,” Michaels joked.

Though Mayfield now plays for a different team and was actually on the field, playing a major role in this week’s Rams win, it appears as though he can’t dump his bizarre celebration. Time will tell if he gets to dole out headbutts in the coming weeks as he continues to settle in L.A.