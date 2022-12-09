Here’s something you don’t see every day, or maybe ever.

Grinnell College, a Division III school located in the small town of Grinnell, Iowa, took 111 shots, all of which were three-pointers, in Thursday’s 124–67 victory over Emmaus Bible. The 111 three-pointers were an NCAA record, while every single field goal attempt being a three-pointer is also believed to be an NCAA record, per the school.

Grinnell senior guard Adam Phillips played 14 minutes and went 12-of-24 from three, leading all scorers with 36 points. Fellow senior guard Moze Thurmgreene also played 14 minutes, pitching in 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor.

Grinnell is a member of the Midwest Conference at the D-III level and offers 20 NCAA sports for its student-athletes. The victory moved the men’s basketball team to 4–6 on the season and 2–2 in conference play.