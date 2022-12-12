Shannon Sharpe Says Skip Bayless Made Tom Brady Debate ‘Personal’

Another Monday on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed means another show filled with hot takes and plenty of banter between former NFL star Shannon Sharpe and longtime sports television personality Skip Bayless.

However, this Monday’s show was a bit different, as a spirited debate over the poor performance of Tom Brady and the Bucs turned “personal,” according to Sharpe.

“[Brady]‘s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35, that’s the point!” Bayless exclaimed during the segment.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe retorted. “Every time I call something into question, I’m jealous. Skip, I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing Hall of Fame. I’ve got three Super Bowls. … See what you do, you take personal shots. … You’re willing to take a personal shot at me to say this man is better than me because I say he’s playing bad this year? …You would disrespect me to support him!” Sharpe yelled.

Bayless and Sharpe usually argue about sports topics but keep things respectable. That didn’t seem to be the case on Monday, and it will be interesting to see if there’s any fallout between the broadcasting duo.