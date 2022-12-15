There is no other coach like the Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel. The first-year coach is just as known for his offensive play-calling as he is for being lighthearted and, at times, downright carefree.

On Thursday he followed criticism that his Miami squad will struggle when traveling to Buffalo for this weekend’s game against the Bills with some subtlety and wittiness.

McDaniel could be seen at Wednesday’s practice with his pants rolled up strolling through stretching lines while he bopped his head to rapper YG’s 2014 hit “Who Do You Love?” and wearing a shirt that read, “I wish it were colder.” He’ll get his wish on Saturday.

The Dolphins were also a topic of conversation during last week’s Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers when in California they appeared to need sideline heaters during the 55-degree affair. The stadium has a roof, but there are still drafts that can creep onto the field.

Earlier in the week, McDaniel said he would do “zero monitoring” of the upcoming weather in Buffalo and it appears the coach has no concern over the elements in Buffalo.

“To me, you just decide whether you’re going to let it factor in or not, and then you adjust as best you can,” he said, per ESPN. “There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness. But the good news is that there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines. We will be playing the game in the same elements.”