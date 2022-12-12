Dolphins Resort to Using Sideline Heaters in Southern California

The Dolphins apparently couldn’t handle the mid-50 degree weather in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

While playing against the Chargers in SoFi Stadium, Miami had heaters going on the sidelines while it was about 55 degrees outside. The stadium has a roof, but there are still drafts that can creep onto the field. Apparently, the Dolphins missed the Miami heat.

NFL fans are now worried for the Dolphins this Saturday as they make the trip to play the Bills in Buffalo, N.Y., where it is predicted to be in the 20s at night. On top of that, there is even a chance of snow on Saturday, per The Weather Channel. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team packs even more heaters for the divisional matchup.

Saturday’s Dolphins-Bills matchup will be a sharp contrast from their Week 3 game in Miami when the on-field temperatures rose to around 100 degrees.

Miami will need to bring the heat not just on the sidelines but on the field, too, when facing the AFC’s top seed on Saturday. Miami currently trails Buffalo by two games in the division but remains alive in the playoff picture.