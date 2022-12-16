Roughing the passer calls have drawn the ire of many fans this NFL season, and one in the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks sparked a similar reaction.

49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir picked off Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the third quarter and ran the ball for a score, just one minute after the 49ers had scored another touchdown to go up 21–3.

However, the TD was quickly overturned due to a suspect roughing the passer penalty called on San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa.

The NFL world seemingly agreed that the call wasn’t warranted on this play, which allowed the Seahawks to hold onto the ball. Seattle ended up settling for a field goal on the drive.

The reaction on Twitter was all-too-familiar, as similar comments from controversial roughing the passer calls this season have become commonplace. Here’s a look at some of the reaction.

Despite the penalty, Bosa ended up becoming the NFL’s leader in sacks this season with 15.5 during Thursday’s game, per ESPN Stats & Info.