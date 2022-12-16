After USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, he received tons of congratulatory calls and texts.

He was asked on Thursday who the most surprising person he heard from was, and after thinking about it for a minute, Williams had an answer: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner.

Apparently the former NFL quarterback reached out and congratulated Williams, then offered an invite for the two quarterbacks to study film together sometime, per The Sun. Williams didn’t specify if he will take Warner up on the invite, but as he approaches the 2023 NFL draft, it couldn’t hurt to have a Super Bowl champion helping out.

Since the whirlwind of winning the prestigious award over the weekend, Williams also noted that the award’s ceremony forced him to move some of his finals into a three-day window so he had time to travel.

The quarterback believes he got all A’s and possibly one B.

Williams also shared that he is “confident” he’ll play in USC’s showdown against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2 despite suffering a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 title game back on Dec. 2.