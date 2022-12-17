Matt Rhule Undertaker Tweet Goes Viral After Dylan Raiola News

Dylan Raiola, the No .1 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, decommitted from Ohio State on Saturday, his family confirmed. There is already speculation about the quarterback joining a different Big Ten school.

Moments after Raiola’s news went public, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule tweeted an Undertaker meme, hinting that something big is coming to Lincoln.

Raiola has a connection with Nebraska, as his father played his college ball in Lincoln. Raiola’s dad, Dominic, spent 14 years as an NFL offensive lineman for the Lions. His uncle, Donovan, also played in the NFL and is currently the Cornhuskers’ offensive line coach.

If Rhule does land Raiola, it will be his first big player acquisition since taking over at Nebraska last month, and Rhule’s decision to keep Donovan Raiola on staff would likely have played a role.

The Cornhuskers are hoping that Rhule can bring the program to the top of the Big Ten after Scott Frost disappointed in his time running the team. Adding Raiola would be a good start.