Dylan Raiola, Top 2024 Quarterback Recruit, Decommits From Ohio State

Dylan Raiola, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Ohio State back in May. On Saturday, he walked back that pledge.

According to 247Sports, Raiola’s family says he has decommitted from the Buckeyes. “We have a lot of respect for coach Day and the Ohio State program,” his father Dominic told the recruiting site.

“Everything is back on the table,” he continued. “His process is almost like it’s restarting. It’s not close off to anybody.”

Ohio State originally beat out a slew of other top programs, including Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon and USC to land Raiola. The consensus five-star player attends Chandler High School in Arizona.

The decommitment comes days after the Buckeyes added a quarterback to the 2023 class, Lincoln Kienholz out of Pierre, S.D., flipping him from Washington.

Raiola has a serious football pedigree. His father was a 14-year pro for the Lions from 2001 to ’14, playing in 219 games for the team during his career. Before that, he won the Rimington Trophy and was a consensus All-American for Nebraska, one of the teams that has been in the mix for his star quarterback son.

Donovan Raiola, Dylan’s uncle, is entering his second year as the Huskers’ offensive line coach, after being retained by new coach Matt Rhule.

As a junior at Chandler this season, he threw for 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 64% of his throws, leading the team to a 9–3 record per MaxPreps.