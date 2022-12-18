Bills, Dolphins Players Bring Warm Fashion Before Snow Game

Orchard Park, N.Y. seems to have taken the lyrics of the holiday song, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, literally once again as another snowstorm dumped on the city hours before the Week 15 showdown between the Bills and Dolphins.

Just over 12 hours before kickoff, WGRZ chief meteorologist Patrick Hammer reported that there were already eight inches of snow on the ground. But it looks like the snow may hold off during game time. Though this is a typical winter for the Bills, it’s a different story for their opponent who traveled just over 1,300 miles North.

Miami previously appeared to use sideline heaters during a 55-degree weather game in Southern California when it faced the Chargers last week. And in preparation for the game versus Buffalo where it’s 28 degrees as of 8 p.m. ET with a lake effect snow warning in effect, coach Mike McDaniel sported a short-sleeve shirt in practice that read “I wish it were colder.”

While McDaniel said he’d do “zero monitoring” of the forecast before kickoff, it appears some of his players did the opposite based on the warm outfits they sported walking into Highmark Stadium and when warming up. Emphasis on some.

As for the Bills, it seems their squad—and one fan—was also divided on the dress code.