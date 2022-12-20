Desmond Howard Addresses Handshake Controversy With CJ Stroud

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud made waves at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony when they didn’t shake hands on camera.

People wondered if the former Michigan receiver and 2022 Heisman finalist were beefing at all.

Howard cleared the air about the situation from his perspective when speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg this week.

“It was absolutely nothing,” said Howard, the 1991 Heisman winner. “RGIII [Robert Griffin III] was next to me. They didn’t shake hands. Billy Sims was next to RGIII. They didn’t shake hands. So, there are three people, but the one person that they chose to focus on was the guy who went to Michigan. So, I get it, I understand. People need that. Negativity sells. So, they just do what they got to do, it’s no problem.

“But, it’s really funny because Stroud could just shut the whole thing down by sending out a tweet saying that we shook hands probably three times that night,” Howard continued. “After that segment was over and everyone was on stage, we all shook hands. People don’t want to hear that, right?”

Howard was critical of Stroud being the Heisman favorite ahead of the 2022 season, leading some observers to wonder whether that’s why Stroud seemed distant from Howard at the ceremony. As Howard notes in his response, Stroud hasn’t commented publicly about any potential hard feelings.

Howard’s thoughts about the 2022 award don’t stop there. The former Heisman winner was upset about USC quarterback Caleb Williams winning this year’s award, saying it was “baffling” that Michigan running back Blake Corum and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker didn’t receive more votes.